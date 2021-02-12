trivago Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 37,749 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,940% compared to the typical volume of 1,850 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

