TRON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and approximately $4.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 57% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001904 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.