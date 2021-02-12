Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.39

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and traded as low as $70.60. Troy Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $70.60, with a volume of 432,554 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £240.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.14.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -25.32%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.