True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market capitalization of $160,863.56 and $320.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00287410 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00101916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00091907 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,324.57 or 1.02665844 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

