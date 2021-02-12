TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 5.9%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 1,187,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 626,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

