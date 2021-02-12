TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $196,087.65

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $196,087.65 and $7,432.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.01126338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006346 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.33 or 0.05772303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019339 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

