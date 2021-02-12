TrueFlip Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.28 million and $4,345.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.65 or 0.01071174 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.05518301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020461 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

