TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,887.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.50 or 0.01104079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.72 or 0.05784051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars.

