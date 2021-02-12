Truist Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.39.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $74.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.56. 15,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $438.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

