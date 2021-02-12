Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NYSE HIW opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

