Truist Securiti Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

ASGN stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

