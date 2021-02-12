Truist Securiti Comments on Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

