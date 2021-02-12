Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

