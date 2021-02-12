TrumpCoin Trading Up 547.2% This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $217,959.77 and approximately $99.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 547.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00362151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015589 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009863 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

