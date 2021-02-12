TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.17 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $85.84 million and $4.26 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,353,601 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.