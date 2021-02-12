TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365,034.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.27 million and $365,034.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

