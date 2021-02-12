Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Trading Down 18.5%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) dropped 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 809,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 509,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a market cap of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 372,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

