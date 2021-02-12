TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUIFY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 142,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,347. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

