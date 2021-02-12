Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.