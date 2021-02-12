Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

