TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.11 million and $356,881.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,252,030,484 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

