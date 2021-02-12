TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $504,944.37 and $4,552.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

