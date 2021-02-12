Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II makes up 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.