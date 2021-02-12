TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SMIF opened at GBX 94.52 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.71. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 12 month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
