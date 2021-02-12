Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 2,174 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.29. 1,230,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,800. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $441.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

