Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP)’s share price fell 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 146,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 45,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TYP.V) (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company holds a 51% interest in the Aiguebelle-Goldfields property, which consists of 6 mining claims; 50% interest in the Destorbelle property consisting of 24 mining claims located in the Aiguebelle and Destor townships; and 50% in the Fayolle property consisting of 39 mining claims.

