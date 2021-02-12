Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 162,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

