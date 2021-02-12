Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NYSE TSN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 162,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.