U Network Reaches One Day Volume of $862,466.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $862,466.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

