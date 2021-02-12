U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Down 6.4%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 4,205,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,020,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

