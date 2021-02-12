Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Jill Hazelbaker Sells 20,756 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UBER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,591,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,322,555. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 694,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,307.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 101,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

