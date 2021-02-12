Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

