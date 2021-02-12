UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €150.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

EPA RI opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.51. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

