UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCDY remained flat at $$18.44 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

