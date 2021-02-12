UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCDY remained flat at $$18.44 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
About Banca Mediolanum
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.