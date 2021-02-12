UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.32 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

