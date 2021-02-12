UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.44 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

