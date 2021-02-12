Ultiledger Market Capitalization Achieves $32.59 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $147,182.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

