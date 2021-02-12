Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the January 14th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

