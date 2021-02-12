Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $162.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,322.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 127,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

