Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.80 and last traded at $150.26. Approximately 679,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 478,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

