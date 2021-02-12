UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 29,760 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

