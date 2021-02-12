UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.