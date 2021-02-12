UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Target were worth $29,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

