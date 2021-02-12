UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.84 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

