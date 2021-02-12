UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $434.39 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

