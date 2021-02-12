UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.