UMB Bank N A MO Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

