UMB Bank N A MO Has $37.53 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $37,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.49 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

