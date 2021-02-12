UMB Bank N A MO Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,995 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $496.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

