UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 33,516 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

