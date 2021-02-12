UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $409.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

